Baby-faced arsonists set fire to trucks: Cops

- Two accused arsonists set fire to three trucks and a backhoe before fleeing the scene pushing a wheelchair and a dog, said the NYPD.

The suspects slid under a fence at 132 Madison Street at about 3:40 p.m. on August 2 where they used an accelerant to start the fire.

The flames caused substantial damage to the vehicles, said police.

The first individual is a male, black, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and white shorts and black sneakers. He was pushing a black wheelchair with a small black dog seated on it.

The second individual is a male, black, last seen wearing blue jeans and dark colored sneakers; he carried two sticks in each hand.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.