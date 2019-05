- Controversial attorney Michael Avenatti, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned in New York on Tuesday to answer charges against him in two separate cases.

At approximately Noon, Avenatti will make his first court appearance on charges that he stole nearly $300,000 from former high-profile client adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Approximately three-and-a-half hours later, Avenatti is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike. Avenatti had allegedly threatened to expose claims that Nike paid off high school basketball players to influence them to Nike-sponsored colleges.

Avenatti repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to plead not guilty to all charges.