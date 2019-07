- An audit initiated by the MTA of unscheduled escalator outages at Second Avenue subway stations points fingers at NYC Transit and a contractor.

In the report released Monday, the audit found that NYCT could not adequately explain why the escalators broke down with frequency at the 72nd Street, 86th Street, and 96th Street stations in Manhattan.

Only three of 32 escalators were fully operational on average each month.

The audit took place during the 15-month period from Jan. 1, 2017 to Mar. 31, 2018.

Among the seven worst stations, the escalators were out of service once every five days, per quarter.

According to the report, one of the escalators at the 72nd Street Station experienced 45 outages in the fourth quarter alone.

The report also showed that a contractor failed to maintain the escalators at one of the stations.

The report recommends NYCT get to the "root cause" of the problems. It also called for an evaluation of the equipment the same contractor was hired to install at the MTA's East Side Access project.