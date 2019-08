- You might say that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's latest campaign event in Iowa was a bit "Mickey Mouse."

When bad weather kept him from attending a meeting with labor organizers in person a video conference was hastily arranged for him to appear and speak to the audience.

But when the mayor began to talk, there were audio issues. It distorted his voice to make him sound like he had a high-pitched, mousey voice or had inhaled helium before speaking.

Others at the meeting had a good laugh but the mayor, talking to them from his official residence in New York City, had no idea there was a problem until later.

When de Blasio did find out what happened, he tweeted a response to a post with the laughable feed.

He wrote: "A canceled flight can't stop me from sharing my vision for putting unions and working people first (or apparently from auditioning for Alvin and the Chipmunks).