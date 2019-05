- A fence is blocking off a good chunk of the southern part of Astoria Park in Queens because the track and field are undergoing an $11 million reconstruction project, which began in November.

Right now, the area is torn up. But in about a year, a brand-new eight-lane track, a synthetic turf soccer field, bleachers, adult fitness equipment, rain garden, and erosion control will be in place.

FOX 5 NY spoke to several park-goers who questioned the length of time the project will take and had little faith it will even be finished in that time frame.

But the Parks Department said the project is on time and will be done by spring 2020.

Several more capital projects at Astoria Park are in the pipeline.