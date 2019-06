- A team of researchers at the University of Vermont is using artificial intelligence to identify children who have anxiety or depression issues.

Clinical psychologist and researcher Ellen McGinnis said she and her team are getting about 80% accuracy using the AI.

The AI analyzes the child's speaking patterns while the child is talking for three minutes. Children with anxiety and depression exhibit three features, according to McGinnis: a higher-pitched voice in response to surprising stimuli, a repetitive speaking inflection and content, and a more monotone voice.

The researchers are hoping to one day deploy this tool as an app that could be used by school nurses and pediatricians.

Dr. Jephtha Tausig, a child psychologist, told FOX 5 NY that artificial intelligence can be a tool but it cannot replace human interaction and analysis.