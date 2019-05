A man on a northbound No. 2 train gained access to the rear train car, opened the rear door and then surfed the back of the train for several stops after he had pulled the emergency brake, said police. (NYPD) A man on a northbound No. 2 train gained access to the rear train car, opened the rear door and then surfed the back of the train for several stops after he had pulled the emergency brake, said police. (NYPD)

- Police have arrested a man they say rode the back of subway trains and pulled the emergency brakes two separate times.

Isaiah Thompson, 23, was arrested in his Bedford-Stuyvesant home at 12:25 am Friday.

He’s charged with Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Trespass for an incident on May 21 on a northbound 2 train in the West 14th Street & 7th Avenue subway station.

Thompson was also charged with Public Lewdness for a May 16 incident. That time, police say, he exposed himself to passengers on the platform while riding a northbound ‘B’ train within the vicinity of the 8th Avenue and West 14th Street subway station.

According to the New York Post, there have been more than 700 instances where someone pulled a subway emergency brake since February.

Police believe several people are responsible for this and are looking into whether or not Thompson is responsible for any other incidents than the two he’s charged with.