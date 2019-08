The new “Jerry O’ Show” debuts on August 12 and its host, Jerry O’Connell, says despite his recent experience in daytime TV, he’s still feeling the nerves.

“Filling in for Wendy was the scariest moment of my life, it was,” O’Connell said of the time he spent filling in for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show.

“It’s sort of like my version of Wendy,” O’Connell said of his new show. “We’re going to be getting out on the street a lot more, we’re going to be doing some crazy sketches. I’m not ashamed to say this, very gossip-y stories.”

The show’s first guest will be Kelly Ripa, co-host of the morning talk show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, followed by Tamara, Vicky and Shannon from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The show hits the airwaves at 10 a.m. on August 12.