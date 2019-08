WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it will set up a system allowing Americans to legally access lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Azar, a former drug industry executive, says U.S. patients will be able to import medications safely and effectively, with oversight from the Food and Drug Administration.

States, drug wholesalers and pharmacists would act as intermediaries for consumers.

The administration's move comes as the industry is facing a litany of consumer complaints over drug prices, as well as legislation from both parties in Congress to rein in costs.

As a candidate, Trump called for allowing Americans to import prescription drugs from abroad, and recently he's backed a Florida law allowing state residents to gain access to medications from Canada.

Azar didn't elaborate, but HHS says both are very open to the importation of prescription drugs as long as it can be done safely and can deliver results for patients.