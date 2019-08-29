< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/alleged-rapist-accused-giving-queens-woman-choices-death-rape-sex-with-son" data-title="Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/alleged-rapist-accused-giving-queens-woman-choices-death-rape-sex-with-son" addthis:title="Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429691476.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429691476");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429691476-426154458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429691476-426154458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/nypd-generic_1567074854393_7624188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429691476" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A man is accused of posing as a construction worker and raping a Queens woman after giving her the choice of being killed, having sex with him, or being forced to have sex with her son. </p> <p>The Queens District Attorney’s Office say that Joshua Henderson, 33, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-and-second-degree burglary and first-and-second-degree robbery. </p> <p>Authorities say that Henderson dressed up as a construction worker, wearing a hard hat, yellow reflective vest and work boots, and knocked on the victim’s door just after 5 p.m. in Howard Beach on September 16. The victim was told by Henderson that there was work being done on the roof and instructed her to close the curtains. He then allegedly climbed into the woman’s bedroom through a window, and when she walked into the room ordered her to drop her cell phone.</p> <p>Henderson then told the woman he had a gun and proceeded to tie up both the woman and her adult son before grabbing jewelry, cash and other items from the residence. </p> <p>According to Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan, the suspect then told the woman that she had three choices: “I can choke you and kill you with this pillow, you can have sex with me or I will force you to have sex with your son.”</p> <p>He then forced the woman’s son into a nearby bathroom locking him inside and then allegedly raped the woman. </p> <p>"This was a horrible attack,” Ryan said in a statement. “The victim was given an impossible choice by the defendant, who allegedly threatened to shoot her and then proceeded to sexually assault her - as the woman’s adult son was bound and locked in a nearby room. Everyone deserves to not only feel safe and secure in their home, but to actually be safe. This defendant is now in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. 