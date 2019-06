- In a city of 8.5 million people and 24,000 restaurants of every cuisine and culture, you may think you've tried it all. But you haven't until you've tried this: A sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio, the world-famous restaurant in Florence that has set up shop in New York City for the summer.

Their one-of-a-kind panini can only be described as massive and delicious; filled with ingredients so fresh, you'd think you were in Tuscany.

"You see people take the first bite after waiting an hour in line and immediately you can see they're back on that vacation," said Gaetano Arnone, the executive chef of Otto in Washington Square.

Otto, owned by Joe Bastianich of Eataly fame, partnered with the Mazzanti family of Florence to make this pop-up shop a reality.

All'Antico Vinaio in Florence serves 6,000 to 7,000 sandwiches daily.

At Otto, roughly 400 are turned out in a single lunch. The sandwiches are usually sold out before 3 p.m.

It's a recipe so special and a sandwich so tasty that the Mazzanti family left nothing to chance. The family flew its baker and two sandwich makers to New York to run the shop.

Diners can sample truffle, pecorino cream and gorgonzola spreads, along with specially cured meat, direct from Italy. The magical combination invigorates the senses and the soul.

The pop-up shop at Otto runs through July 13.

Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria | One Fifth Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10003 | 212-995-9559 | ny.ottopizzeria.com

The Menu

LA BOSS $14

Prosciutto Toscano

Pecorino cream

Truffle cream

LA SUMMER $14

Prosciutto Toscano

Bufala mozzarella

Pomodoro

Basil

Oil e balsamico

L'INFERNO $14

Otto house-made porchetta

'Nduja

Grilled eggplant

Arugula

LA DANTE $15

Cappocolo

Stracchino

Truffle cream

Arugula

LA WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK $15

Otto house-cured lardo

Gorgonzola

Truffle cream

Fried zucchini

Pear