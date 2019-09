- TV weatherman Al Roker announced Tuesday he would be undergoing hip replacement surgery.

"All of a sudden my last three months my left hip has been deteriorating," Roker said on the Today show. "I'm slowly replacing this body."

Roker suffers from osteoarthritis.

The procedure --hip resurfacing surgery — involves trimming the head of the thighbone and the damaged socket, and place a metal cap over the bone to help the bone move smoothly again, reported PEOPLE.

This story has been updated to remove incorrect information. It erroneously stated that Roker had undergone hip replacement surgery in 2016.