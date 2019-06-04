< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410798570" data-article-version="1.0">The last Akwesasne Mohawk code talker is laid to rest</h1> Louis Levi Oakes (inset) style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_COVER_IMAGE_060419_1559682267721_7351389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_COVER_IMAGE_060419_1559682267721.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_1_060419_1559680232950_7351352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_1_060419_1559680232950.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_2_060419_1559680232942_7351353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_2_060419_1559680232942.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_3_060419_1559680235484_7351354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_3_060419_1559680235484.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_4_060419_1559680237287_7351355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_4_060419_1559680237287.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_5_060419_1559680237699_7351356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_5_060419_1559680237699.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_6_060419_1559680239931_7351357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_6_060419_1559680239931.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_7_060419_1559680240269_7351358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_7_060419_1559680240269.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_8_060419_1559680242355_7351359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_8_060419_1559680242355.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_9_060419_1559680243107_7351360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_9_060419_1559680243107.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_10_060419_1559680244703_7351361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_10_060419_1559680244703.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_11_060419_1559680245720_7351362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_11_060419_1559680245720.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_12_060419_1559680247058_7351363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_12_060419_1559680247058.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_13_060419_1559680248065_7351364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_13_060419_1559680248065.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_14_060419_1559680249675_7351365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_14_060419_1559680249675.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_15_060419_1559680250611_7351366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_15_060419_1559680250611.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_16_060419_1559680251933_7351367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_16_060419_1559680251933.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/NYSENATE_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_HOF_060419_1559681675630_7351375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NYSENATE_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_HOF_060419_1559681675630.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410798570-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_COVER_IMAGE_060419_1559682267721_7351389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Louis Levi Oakes (inset)" Louis Levi Oakes (inset) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos) Louis Levi Oakes was inducted into to New York Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame in 2018. (Courtesy New York State Senate/Sen. Betty Little) Betty Little)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410798570');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_COVER_IMAGE_060419_1559682267721_7351389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Louis Levi Oakes (inset)" title="LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_COVER_IMAGE_060419_1559682267721.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_1_060419_1559680232950_7351352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_1_060419_1559680232950.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_2_060419_1559680232942_7351353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_2_060419_1559680232942.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_3_060419_1559680235484_7351354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_3_060419_1559680235484.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_4_060419_1559680237287_7351355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_4_060419_1559680237287.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_5_060419_1559680237699_7351356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_5_060419_1559680237699.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_6_060419_1559680239931_7351357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_6_060419_1559680239931.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_7_060419_1559680240269_7351358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_7_060419_1559680240269.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_8_060419_1559680242355_7351359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_8_060419_1559680242355.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_9_060419_1559680243107_7351360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_9_060419_1559680243107.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_10_060419_1559680244703_7351361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_10_060419_1559680244703.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_11_060419_1559680245720_7351362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_11_060419_1559680245720.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_12_060419_1559680247058_7351363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_12_060419_1559680247058.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_13_060419_1559680248065_7351364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_13_060419_1559680248065.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_14_060419_1559680249675_7351365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_14_060419_1559680249675.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_15_060419_1559680250611_7351366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_15_060419_1559680250611.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_16_060419_1559680251933_7351367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The U.S. Army presided over the funeral of Louis Levi Oakes, St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, New York, June 1, 2019. Oakes was an Akwesasne Mohawk code talker in World War II. (U.S. Army photos)" title="USARMY_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_MOHAWK_CODE_TALKER_FUNERAL_16_060419_1559680251933.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/NYSENATE_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_HOF_060419_1559681675630_7351375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Louis Levi Oakes was inducted into to New York Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame in 2018. (Courtesy New York State Senate/Sen. Betty Little)" title="NYSENATE_LOUIS_LEVI_OAKES_HOF_060419_1559681675630.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/akwesasne-mohawk-code-talker-funeral" data-title="The last Akwesasne Mohawk code talker laid to rest" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/akwesasne-mohawk-code-talker-funeral" addthis:title="The last Akwesasne Mohawk code talker laid to rest" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/akwesasne-mohawk-code-talker-funeral?__twitter_impression=true";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Arun\x20Kristian\x20Das\x2c\x20FOX\x205\x20NY\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/akwesasne-mohawk-code-talker-funeral?__twitter_impression=true">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410798570" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Dozens of veterans, soldiers, family, friends, and many others gathered at the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation in northern New York to honor and lay to rest Louis Levi Oakes, the last Akwesasne Mohawk code talker from World War II.</p> <p>Oakes died on May 28. He was 94.</p> <p>"He touched the lives of everyone who met him and will be missed by many, particularly by his loved ones," the <strong><a href="https://www.srmt-nsn.gov/news/2019/saint-regis-mohawk-tribes-observes-passing-of-akwesasne-mohawk-code-talker-louis-levi-oakes">St. Regis Mohawk Tribe said in a statement</a></strong>.</p> <p>Oakes was among 17 Akwesasne Mohawks awarded the Congressional Silver Medal in 2016 for their service as Native American code talkers in the U.S. military, according to the tribe.</p> <p>Military code talkers communicated U.S. military coded messages based on their native language, which proved impossible for the enemy to crack.</p> <p>Oakes enlisted in the Army when he was 18 and was trained with other members of the Mohawk tribe to become code talkers. He then served with the 442nd Signal Battalion in the South Pacific theater during the war and was awarded the Silver Star.</p> <p>Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade presided over a military funeral for Oakes. Nine soldiers from the famed 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment served as pallbearers and also fired a traditional funeral rifle volley, according to the U.S. Army.</p> <p>Lt. Col. John Miller III, the commander of the 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, <strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/10thCAB/posts/2530922723619363">said in a statement that he was honored</a></strong> to be a part of the nation's final farewell to Oakes.</p> <p>"His contribution to the success of our allied forces during World War II is immeasurable. He saved lives and secured a safer world for all of us," Miller said. "Our thanks seem small in comparison to his sacrifice, but we can never stop expressing our gratitude for his important work."</p> <p>In recent years, Oakes received numerous recognitions for his service. In 2018, he was <strong><a href="https://www.nysenate.gov/profiles/2018/betty-little/louis-levi-oakes">inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame</a></strong>. 