- The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is reporting an accident at the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

The school tweeted at 8:18 a.m. that emergency vehicles were responding to the scene.

"Please avoid Route 293."

There were unconfirmed reports of an armored vehicle having overturned injuring at least 20 cadets.

The military academy in West Point, New York was founded in 1802. One of five service academies, it is located along the banks of the Hudson River about 55 miles north of New York City.

