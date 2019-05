Related Headlines 2019 Fleet Week New York

- Welcome aboard the USS New York!

The ship made a uniquely powerful homecoming this Fleet Week, and will be open to the public this Memorial Day from 8 am-5 pm free of charge.

The nose of the USS New York was forged from steel salvaged from wreckage of the World Trade Center after the September 11 attacks.

Commissioned in 2009, the New York kicked off the 31st annual Fleet Week by leading 11 US Navy and two Canadian Vessels down the Hudson into the New York harbor Wednesday morning.

It was met with an 11-gun salute when it passed Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

The New York’s bow stem is made of 7.5 tons of steel with a single steel plate recovered from the World Trade Center slung above one of the Ships most-used passages.

Its motto is, “Strength forged through sacrifice. Never forget.”

The USS New York leaves Tuesday along with the rest of the ships docked in New York for Fleet Week.