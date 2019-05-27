< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Aboard the USS New York

By Kayla Mamelak
Posted May 27 2019 08:25AM EDT
Video Posted May 27 2019 08:56AM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 09:07AM EDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409148421-409151004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409148421" style="display: NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Welcome aboard the USS New York!

The ship made a uniquely powerful homecoming this Fleet Week, and will be open to the public this Memorial Day from 8 am-5 pm free of charge.

The nose of the USS New York was forged from steel salvaged from wreckage of the World Trade Center after the September 11 attacks.

Commissioned in 2009, the New York kicked off the 31st annual Fleet Week by leading 11 US Navy and two Canadian Vessels down the Hudson into the New York harbor Wednesday morning.

It was met with an 11-gun salute when it passed Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

The New York's bow stem is made of 7.5 tons of steel with a single steel plate recovered from the World Trade Center slung above one of the Ships most-used passages.

Its motto is, "Strength forged through sacrifice. Never forget."

The USS New York leaves Tuesday along with the rest of the ships docked in New York for Fleet Week. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/soldier-places-flag-at-tomb-of-unknown-despite-storm" title="Soldier places flag at Tomb of Unknown despite storm" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/3rdUSInfantryRegiment_SoldierFlagRain_052719_1558973832459_7315836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/3rdUSInfantryRegiment_SoldierFlagRain_052719_1558973832459_7315836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/3rdUSInfantryRegiment_SoldierFlagRain_052719_1558973832459_7315836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/3rdUSInfantryRegiment_SoldierFlagRain_052719_1558973832459_7315836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/3rdUSInfantryRegiment_SoldierFlagRain_052719_1558973832459_7315836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Army&#39;s 3rd Regiment, known as the Old Guard, shared a touching story and images of a soldier placing a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as torrential rain fell over him. ((U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soldier places flag at Tomb of Unknown despite storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Army's 3rd Regiment, known as the Old Guard, shared a touching story and images of a soldier placing a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as torrential rain fell over him.</p><p>The photos show the Tomb Sentinel walking towards and kneeling as a storm raged on Thursday in Virginia.</p><p>They Old Guard shared the photos and details on Facebook ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/group-attacks-man-slashes-him-at-front-door" title="Group attacks man, slashes him at front door" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/NYPD_GroupAttack_05271_1558968871290_7315392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/NYPD_GroupAttack_05271_1558968871290_7315392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/NYPD_GroupAttack_05271_1558968871290_7315392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/NYPD_GroupAttack_05271_1558968871290_7315392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/NYPD_GroupAttack_05271_1558968871290_7315392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five men who beat and slashed a man after he answered their knock on his door are wanted by the NYPD." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Group attacks man, slashes him at front door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five men who beat and slashed a man after he answered their knock on his door are wanted by the NYPD.</p><p>The men approached the man's apartment in the area of Washington Ave. and East 183rd St just after 1 a.m. on May 17.</p><p>Once he opened the door, the assailants began beating and cutting him in the torso, said police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/elderly-woman-attacked-by-3-dogs-in-hernando-county-deputies-say" title="Elderly woman attacked by 3 dogs in Hernando County, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Owner&nbsp;Ralph Hughes provided this photo of the dogs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elderly woman attacked by 3 dogs in Hernando County, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elderly woman had severe wounds after three dogs attacked her Monday morning, according to Hernando County deputies.</p><p>The sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident just after 7:30 a.m. The caller placed the victim -- who has not been identified -- in a black pickup truck and they waited for paramedics to arrive, officials said. </p><p>Hernando County deputies said the female was taking a morning walk along Spring Lake Highway when the dogs attacked her. The individual who called stopped to help and told dispatchers the dogs were still loose in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aboard-the-uss-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_7315410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Aboard_the_USS_New_York_0_20190527125602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aboard the USS New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-inmate-on-the-run-after-escaping-work-release"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia inmate on the run after escaping work release</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jj-watt-is-officially-engaged-to-kealia-ohai"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/jj%20watt%202_1558918944431.JPG_7314964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="J.J. Watt Twitter page" title="jj watt 2_1558918944431.JPG-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>J.J. 