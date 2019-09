- t takes a lot of work to make a TV show good enough to get nominated for an Emmy Award. A great deal of that work happens in Brooklyn, at Steiner Studios, the largest film and television production studio in the U.S. outside of Hollywood.

With 17 soundstages totaling 200,000 square feet, some of this year’s Emmy nominees have been shot at the studio, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Pose. It’s also been home to films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Men in Black 3 and The Greatest Showman.

FOX 5 NY’s Ryan Kristafer spoke with Doug Steiner, the Chairman of Steiner Studios about the history of the studio and its day-to-day operation.