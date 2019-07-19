< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A community garden grows in the Bronx

Posted Jul 19 2019 06:45PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 06:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:58PM EDT 19 2019 06:44PM Posted Jul 19 2019 06:45PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 06:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:58PM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - New community gardens are being built across New York City to provide a place for immigrants and refugees to feel at home.

"Putting your hand in the soil when you have experienced traumatic incidents is a very good way of healing," said Sheryll Durrant of the International Rescue Committee.

The New Roots Community Farm was started in 2021 in the Bronx produces enough food for over 30 people and is maintained by participants from throughout the community including refugees and immigrants.

The garden has proven so successful that the IRC is now developing a second location alongside the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, Queens. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf" title="Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf" data-articleId="419235869" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Texas_teen_reportedly_arrested_for_spitt_0_7536079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Texas_teen_reportedly_arrested_for_spitt_0_7536079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Texas_teen_reportedly_arrested_for_spitt_0_7536079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Texas_teen_reportedly_arrested_for_spitt_0_7536079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Texas_teen_reportedly_arrested_for_spitt_0_7536079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police arrested a Texas teen for allegedly spitting in an Arizona Tea bottle and putting back on the shelf at an Albertsons store on Monday, a report said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police arrested a Texas teen for allegedly spitting in an Arizona Tea bottle and putting back on the shelf at an Albertsons store on Monday, a report said. </p><p>Security footage showed the 15-year-old boy picking up a drink, putting his mouth on it and then putting it back, KOSA-TV reported , citing an affidavit. </p><p>The teen told the asset protection manager that he spit in the bottle before police arrived at the store in Odessa, Texas, according to the affidavit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tom-cruise-surprises-comic-con-with-top-gun-sequel-trailer" title="Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with 'Top Gun' sequel trailer" data-articleId="419235164" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance in Hall H to promote Top Gun: Maverick at the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with 'Top Gun' sequel trailer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."</p><p>The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for "Terminator: Dark Fate."</p><p>Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that "Top Gun: Maverick" is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/apollo-11-astronauts-reunite-oval-office" title="Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot" data-articleId="419231969" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reunited Friday on the eve of the 50th anniversary of humanity's first moon landing. They gathered in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, who got a rundown on his administration's plans to" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reunited Friday on the eve of the 50th anniversary of humanity's first moon landing.</p><p>They gathered in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, who got a rundown on his administration's plans to get astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and then on to Mars in the 2030s.</p><p>"We're bringing the glamour back" to the space program, Trump said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-community-garden-grows-in-the-bronx"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Community_garden_in_the_Bronx_helps_immi_0_7535753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Community_garden_in_the_Bronx_helps_immi_0_20190719224444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A community garden grows in the Bronx</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="813808652_1563578583453-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apollo-11-astronauts-reunite-oval-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_20190719232530"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-s-elusive-gator-settles-into-new-home-in-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago's elusive gator settles into new home in Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Bottles&#x20;of&#x20;drinks&#x20;for&#x20;sale&#x20;in&#x20;Publix&#x20;Grocery&#x20;Store&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Greenberg&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tom-cruise-surprises-comic-con-with-top-gun-sequel-trailer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-Tom-Cruise-ComiCon_1563578903733_7535979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Tom&#x20;Cruise&#x20;makes&#x20;a&#x20;surprise&#x20;appearance&#x20;in&#x20;Hall&#x20;H&#x20;to&#x20;promote&#x20;Top&#x20;Gun&#x3a;&#x20;Maverick&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;during&#x20;Comic&#x20;Con&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Diego&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chris&#x20;Delmas&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;CHRIS&#x20;DELMAS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with 'Top Gun' sequel trailer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apollo-11-astronauts-reunite-oval-office" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11_astronauts_meet_the_president_0_7535791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-s-elusive-gator-settles-into-new-home-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/chance-the-snapper-chicago-alligator_1563577495953_7535938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago's elusive gator settles into new home in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lost-helmet-of-wwii-veteran-found-in-france" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/George%20Braunstein-helmet-WWII_1563578395711.jpg_7535962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/George%20Braunstein-helmet-WWII_1563578395711.jpg_7535962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/George%20Braunstein-helmet-WWII_1563578395711.jpg_7535962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/George%20Braunstein-helmet-WWII_1563578395711.jpg_7535962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/George%20Braunstein-helmet-WWII_1563578395711.jpg_7535962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lost helmet of WWII veteran found in France</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More More News Stories href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script 