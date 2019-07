- New community gardens are being built across New York City to provide a place for immigrants and refugees to feel at home.

"Putting your hand in the soil when you have experienced traumatic incidents is a very good way of healing," said Sheryll Durrant of the International Rescue Committee.

The New Roots Community Farm was started in 2021 in the Bronx produces enough food for over 30 people and is maintained by participants from throughout the community including refugees and immigrants.

The garden has proven so successful that the IRC is now developing a second location alongside the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, Queens.