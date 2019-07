- Zip-lining is one of the hottest vacation activities there is, but you don’t have to travel all the way to Costa Rica to enjoy the adrenaline-filled experience. One Westchester County company is offering you a chance to enjoy the experience zipping through the tree tops without having to travel far from New York City.

“Boundless Adventures” is the brainchild of Brian Funtleyder and his wife, who were inspired by a similar park.

“My children, who were much younger, they were 7 and 9 at the time, went on the course and instantly I saw a new confidence and energy that I’d never seen in them before,” Funtleyder said. “My wife and I just turned to each other and said ‘You know what? We need to bring this closer to home.’”

Located in Purchase, New York, Boundless Adventures features nine different zip line courses, each with different degrees of difficulty and appropriate for all skill levels.