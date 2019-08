- A 65-year-old man was punched unconscious and robbed in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Sunday.

According to the NYPD, on August 1 at roughly 10:50 a.m., the victim was walking down the staircase to the mezzanine of the Clinton/Washington Avenue A/C subway station when he was punched in the back of the head by a male suspect.

The victim tumbled down the stairs and landed on the mezzanine’s floor, unconscious, where the attacker and another man took his backpack containing his wallet, headphones, watch, a bluetoth speaker and a cellphone.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, two broken ribs and a laceration to the back of the head. He was taken to NY-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.