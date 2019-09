- THIS IS NOW AN AMBER ALERT

Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help to locate a 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Monday afternoon. The child's mother told police that Alvarez was playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained inside her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The 3-year-old returned to the car without the missing child.

Bridgeton police said dozens of officers continued their search near the park Tuesday morning.

Police described Alvarez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark-colored hair. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

Authorities are treating the incident as a missing persons case, but a criminal investigation is also underway.

Anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 or call 911.