- The NYPD is asking for help to locate the parents of a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Brooklyn.

The boy was found near 167th Street and Webster Avenue just before 11 a.m. wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

A, 5 years old was found wandering in the street located at Buffalo Ave. and Park Place Brooklyn NY. Please if anyone knows the parents of this child please have them contact the @NYPD77Pct pic.twitter.com/h8PsEDJWZX — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) August 28, 2019

As of Wednesday evening, police are still looking to find the boy's parents or the location of his home.