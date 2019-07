- A man from Kansas tried bringing parts for a 3D-printed gun with him onto a plane leaving LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, July 3, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer spotted the main component of the gun inside the traveler's roller bag as it went through the X-ray machine.

Officers then stopped the man and opened the bag, where they found the handgun body and a trigger component. TSA confiscated the weapon parts.

The Kansas man was allowed to catch his flight without the gun body and trigger. He was not arrested because the components were not a complete gun, a TSA spokesperson said.

"Handguns and handgun parts are prohibited past airport security checkpoints, including 3D imprinted guns," TSA said.