<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412436909" data-article-version="1.0">2 oil tankers targeted amid US-Iran tensions</h1>
</header> An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ISNA) (AP Photo/ISNA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ISNA)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412436909-412436916" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/AP_IranTensions_061319_1560427892768_7392121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/AP_IranTensions_061319_1560427892768_7392121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/AP_IranTensions_061319_1560427892768_7392121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/AP_IranTensions_061319_1560427892768_7392121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/AP_IranTensions_061319_1560427892768_7392121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ISNA)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:06AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The U.S. alleged that Iran used limpet mines to attack four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah last month. Iran has denied being involved, but it comes as Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen also have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.</p><p>Meanwhile in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that while Tehran doesn't seek nuclear weapons, "America could not do anything" to stop Iran if it did. The comments came during a one-on-one meeting capping Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's high-stakes visit in Tehran that sought to ease Iran-U.S. tensions, suggested the efforts had failed. Benchmark Brent crude spiked at one point by as much 4% in trading following the suspected attack, to over $62 a barrel, highlighting how crucial the area remains to global energy supplies.</p><p>A third of all oil traded by sea passes through the strait, which is the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. Cmdr. Joshua Frey, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said the U.S. Navy was assisting the two vessels that he described as being hit in a "reported attack." He did not say how the ships were attacked or who was suspected of being behind the assault.</p><p>Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, preliminarily identified one of the vessels involved as the MT Front Altair, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker. The vessel was "on fire and adrift," Dryad added. It did not offer a cause for the incident or mention the second ship.</p><p>The firm that operates the Front Altair told The Associated Press that an explosion was the cause of the fire onboard. International Tanker Management declined to comment further saying they are still investigating what caused the explosion. Its crew of 23 is safe after being evacuated by the nearby Hyundai Dubai vessel, it said. The second vessel was identified as the Kokuka Courageous. BSM Ship Management said it sustained hull damage and 21 sailors had been evacuated, with one suffering minor injuries. Iranian state television said 44 sailors from the two tankers have been transferred to an Iranian port in the southern province of Hormozgan. The timing of Thursday's suspected attack was especially sensitive as Abe's high-stakes diplomacy mission was underway in Iran. Japan's Trade Ministry said the two vessels had "Japan-related cargo." On Wednesday, after talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Abe warned that any "accidental conflict" that could be sparked amid the heightened U.S.-Iran tensions must be avoided. His message came just hours after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi airport, striking its arrivals hall before dawn and wounding 26 people Wednesday.</p><p>A statement published by Khamenei's website after Abe's meeting Thursday with the supreme leader suggested a tense exchange between the two. "We have no doubt about your good will and seriousness, but ... I don't regard (President Donald) Trump as deserving any exchange of messages," Khamenei reportedly told Abe. Khamenei also said Iran remained opposed to building atomic weapons, but offered a challenge to Trump. "You should know that if we planned to produce nuclear weapons, America could not do anything," said Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran's Shiite theocracy.</p><p>In Tokyo, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a top government spokesman, told reporters that Abe's trip was intended to help de-escalate Mideast tensions -- not specifically mediate between Tehran and Washington. His remarks were apparently meant to downplay and lower expectations amid uncertain prospects for Abe's mission. Tensions have escalated in the Mideast as Iran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that the Trump administration pulled out of last year.</p><p>Iran's nuclear deal, reached in 2015 by China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the U.S., saw Tehran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions. Western powers feared Iran's atomic program could allow it to build nuclear weapons, although Iran long has insisted its program was for peaceful purposes. In withdrawing from the deal last year, Trump pointed to the accord not limiting Iran's ballistic missile program and not addressing what American officials describe as Tehran's malign influence across the wider Middle East.</p><p>Those who struck the deal at the time described it as a building block toward further negotiations with Iran, whose Islamic government has had a tense relationship with America since the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and subsequent hostage crisis. Already, Iran says it quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.</p><p>Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions have cut off opportunities for Iran to trade its excess uranium and heavy water abroad, putting Tehran on course to violate terms of the nuclear deal regardless.</p><p> </p><p>Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.</p><p>“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.</p><p>The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" title="NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former NFL running back Herschel Walker on Monday slammed California over a proposed bill that would give healthcare benefits to some illegal immigrants who live in the state.</p><p>Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat lawmakers in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in the state illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.</p><p>The deal emerged as part of a broader $213 million budget and would take effect next January.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries" title="Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
Lucas Silverio (Facebook)
" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen who braved smoke and fire in an attempt to save a little girl from a burning building in the Bronx succumbed to his injuries.</p><p>The Daily News reported that Lucas Silverio, 19, died Wednesday at Jacobi Medical Center.</p><p>A day earlier, Yasleen McDonald, 3, who was trapped inside the burning building after separating from her mother, died from her injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY 