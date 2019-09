- It’s been 18 years since the 9/11 attacks stole the lives of nearly 3,000 people; 18 years since the worst act of terrorism our nation has ever seen and the pain is still raw.

Hearts were heavy as family and friends mourne, remembered and reflected on the horrific loss on September 11, 2001.

Like in years past, a memorial ceremony took place at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.

"Eighteen years. We will not forget. We cannot forget," Bud Salter, who lost his sister, Catherine, said at ground zero.

All morning, the names of the victims were read by their loved ones. As the names were read, a half-dozen stacks of stone quietly saluted an untold number of heroes who were not on that list.

The granite slabs were installed on the Memorial Plaza this Spring.

The plaza recognizes the firefighters, police and others who died or became ill after the attack from exposure to toxic materials unleashed in the wreckage.

After reading part of the long list of names, Parboti Parbhu choked up as she spoke from the ground zero podium about her slain sister, Hardai.

Even after nearly two decades, "There's no easy way to say goodbye," she said. By now, the heritage of grief has been handed down to a new generation, including children and young adults who knew their lost relatives barely or not at all.

Jacob Campbell was 10 months old when his mother, Jill Maurer-Campbell, died on 9/11.

"It's interesting growing up in a generation that doesn't really remember it. I feel a connection that no one I go to school with can really understand," Campbell, a University of Michigan sophomore, said as he attended the ceremony.

Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mother, Frances, reminded the audience of the al-Qaida attackers and tore into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over her recent "Some people did something" reference to 9/11.

Others made a point of spotlighting the suffering of firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after being exposed to the smoke and dust at ground zero.

President Donald Trump signed a permanent extension of the Victim Compensation Fund into law this summer. It would have otherwise run out of money by December 2020.

While the most common killer has been cancer, new research suggests that cardiovascular disease is significantly higher in 9/11 first responders.

Cardiovascular care is not currently covered by the Victims Compensation Fund.

With the Associated Press