- A new documentary called "Apollo 11" showcases stunning newly discovered footage and audio of the famous moon mission.

Todd Douglas Miller, the film's director and editor, told FOX 5 NY that NASA had commissioned films to document the mission of a lifetime but that the reels had been buried away in storage and forgotten for years.

Miller said he and his team obtained numerous reels of 70mm film and thousands of hours of audio recordings from the National Archives.

"Apollo 11," which is playing in large-screen and IMAX theaters across the country, serves as a tribute to the roughly 400,000 people who worked on the space program.