- The first children to head off to Camp Junior in Harriman State Park were sent off Friday by family, friends and the announcement of an $1 million allocation to the camp from the Bronx's upcoming capital budget.

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. wished the children well as they climbed buses from the Belmont section of the Bronx to the free, two-week sleep away camp in Orange County.

"I was so happy join The Fresh Air Fund to meet kids headed up to Camp Junior and to announce that I have allocated $1M in capital funding for upgrades to the camp so that this program remains a long-term resource for Bronx youth," said Diaz Jr.

The camp was named in honor of slain teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.

Children ages 9-13 can hike and take part in arts and swim lessons.

Campers are encouraged to develop confidence through activities like the camp's high ropes course.

They can also learn to develop

The camp's programming provides opportunities for developing important skills in communication, relationship-building, empathy, conflict resolution and problem-solving.

For more information on Camp Junior, visit the Fresh Air Fund website.