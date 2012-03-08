Job Opportunities At Fox 5/My9

To apply online for one or more of our open positions, click here



**No faxes or phone calls please. **



The following represents brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and/or exhaustive description of all duties, responsibilities and skills required of each position.

DIGITAL CONTENT CREATOR (position based in New York, NY)

We're hiring a Digital Content Creator to be part of our next-level team at FOX 5/WNYW-TV in New York. Reporting to the Digital Content Manager, the Digital Content Creator will be laser-focused on telling stories that matter most to digital and social users-- and doing it better than anyone else. Does this sound like you? You're smart, fast on your feet, team-oriented and full of energy. You're an expert in digital and social media platforms. You know a big story when you hear it. You're obsessed with details. Nothing gets past you. You have a zero-tolerance policy for grammatical errors. You could copy edit in your sleep (but you won't— we promise). You love a fast-paced, challenging environment and crave the chance to learn new things. You've got goals, which you strive to meet and exceed (all of them). You thrive in a competitive, fearless culture of creativity and expertise. What you do matters, and you're out to make a difference. Most of all, you want to win. Every. Single. Day. The person we're looking for lives and breathes digital news and information, and is driven by an intense passion for storytelling. If that's you, your dream team awaits.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Create compelling, UX-focused content related to news, events and topics relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements. Engage and build loyalty among communities. Serve as liaison to newsroom, ensuring digital and social dominance. Reach and engage users on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and beyond. Work with Group Content Team and other FTS markets to distribute high-interest stories at scale. Follow group standards. Monitor real-time analytics. Other duties as deemed necessary and assigned.

REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience developing and publishing content, including news, on digital and social platforms preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field with emphasis on digital publishing. Excellent writer and storyteller. Superior news judgement. Impeccable writing and copy editing skills. Overwhelming attention to detail. Thrive under deadline pressure. Stellar communication skills. Social media expert. Proficient in content management systems, video publishing, live streaming, and digital analytics tools. Video and photo editing experience (Adobe products a plus).

APPLY: https://21cfcareers.com/OurBrands/FoxTVStations

NEWS WRITER / FILL-IN LINE PRODUCER

Write and edit copy for newscasts, desktop edit elements for vosots, research and gather elements in-house for field reporters. Coordinate news package production with editors; ability to line produce, organize and produce newscasts including show rundown, story selection and execution of show; coordinate news content coverage with assignment desk, on-air and technical staff; familiarity with day-to-day operations of live television broadcasts; 3-5 years live television production experience preferred. Individual must be detail-oriented, plugged into current events with an emphasis on national and local politics, health, business, lifestyle and entertainment. Must be available to work overnight (morning show), weekend and holiday shifts as schedule needs arise.

APPLY: https://21cfcareers.com/OurBrands/FoxTVStations

SALES ASSISTANT (NY)

Primary responsibilities are to assist account executives; responsible for maintaining account files, processing orders, revisions and cancellations; act as a liaison between account executives, agency buyers, reps and clients; filing, answering phones and general administrative work; other duties as assigned. Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint desired; must be able to calculate figures and prioritize; excellent organizational and communication skills; ability to work well under pressure and be a “team player;” college degree preferred; 1-2 years office or related experience required.

APPLY: https://21cfcareers.com/OurBrands/FoxTVStations

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

The FOX O&O duopoly in the #1 market seeks a highly motivated, team-oriented Account Executive to implement strategies to achieve quarterly budgeted goals developed by management team in order to impact station revenue objectives; develop and maintain strong client relationships. The ideal candidate will have strong negotiation and communication skills, thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings, digital and multi-platform initiatives, as well as experience in major market television sales; must be able to identify share and revenue growth opportunities with both transactional and new business clients; contribute to a positive culture that is focused on maintaining and building strong client relationships. Candidate must possess strong time management and organizational skills; must be able to work in a fast paced, high-pressured, evolving environment; solid problem-solving, communication and strategic skills required; minimum 3 years of sales experience in a major market preferred; proficient with Excel, Word, One Domain, Wide Orbit Traffic, Rentrak and Power Point. Candidate must also have solid knowledge of new business development and digital sales.

APPLY: https://21cfcareers.com/OurBrands/FoxTVStations

Corporate Communications Intern

Fox Television Stations, LLC

New York, NY

Description: Fox Television Stations is looking for an intern to support its Corporate Communications department, which is responsible for directing communications for the 28 owned-and-operated FOX stations, MyNetworkTV and the first-run syndication division, Twentieth Television. Individuals applying for this position should be Public Relations, or Communications majors with excellent verbal and written communication skills, proficiency in drafting basic public relations materials (i.e., press releases, media alerts, pitch letters), as well as excellent organization and time management skills. Please note that we are looking for a self-starter with a desire to work in a high-intensity but rewarding work environment.

Requirements: Must be a college Junior or Senior, be available 3 full consistent days per week for 10-12 weeks, and able to receive college credit for participation in the internship.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to ftshrjobs@foxtv.com

Please indicate one of the following on the subject line of your email so our office may properly process your application for the correct semester:

• "FALL INTERNSHIP/PR"

• “SPRING INTERNSHIP/PR”

• “SUMMER INTERNSHIP/PR”



EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled





TRAINING PROGRAM

FOX 5 WNYW / MY 9 WWOR





FOX Television Stations, FOX 5/WNYW and MY 9/WWOR offers a hands on six month training program for College Graduates interested in obtaining valuable experience in the various fields of Television Broadcasting. This training program requires no previous broadcast work experience, thereby, when the six-months training period is completed, the goal is to provide the trainee with the prerequisite skills to acquire an entry-level position in the broadcasting field.



We request that anyone interested in applying for the training program should send a resume and cover letter indicating a preference for any of the areas listed below to the above address.



The Six Month Training Program is offered in the following departments:



* Production/Engineering

* Newsroom

* Good Day New York'



The Training Program offers:



Hands-on training with experts in the various fields of broadcasting; Access to staff employment opportunities pending availability and qualifications; Six months of employment which includes a full work week of 40 hours at a pay rate of $11.00 per hour.



INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

FOX 5 WNYW / MY 9 WWOR



FOX Television Stations, FOX 5 WNYW and WWOR 9 has an ongoing internship program for college juniors and seniors majoring in broadcast communications and/or journalism, as well as other areas. Individuals have the opportunity to learn from trained professionals in various departments. Students must be able to receive college credit in order to be eligible for the program.



We request that anyone interested in applying for an internship to send a resume and cover letter indicating a preference for any of the areas listed to the above address. The internship program is offered in the following departments:



* Sales

* Newsroom

* Web/Internet News

* 'Good Day New York'

* Finance/Accounting

* Community Affairs



The internship program offers:



Hands-on training with experts in the various fields of broadcasting; access to staff employment opportunities pending availability and qualification; and a $15.00 per day travel stipend.





EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled



Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to myjobs@foxtv.com, call 212-452-5700, or visit our readily accessible station located at 205 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.