Video shows Capital Gazette shooting suspect being arrested

- FOX 5 has obtained video showing the suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting being taken into custody following the deadly rampage Thursday afternoon.

The video shows Jarrod Ramos, who authorities said killed five people and injured several others in a targeted attack at the newspaper, being led out of the building in handcuffs.

According to court documents, Ramos attempted to hide under a desk following the shooting. There was no gunfire exchanged between Ramos and officers before he was taken into custody, the Anne Arundel County Police Department stated.

Prosecutors said the suspect barricaded the back door so that the victims could not get out and that one victim who tried to escape through a back door was shot. Ramos had previously made threats against employees, but the newspaper had chosen not to pursue criminal charges out of fear it would make the situation worse.

Ramos, who is reportedly not cooperating with investigators, used a pump-action shotgun that was legally purchased about a year ago to carry out the targeted attack, according to officials. The suspect has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and a judge denied him bond on Friday.