<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410339857" data-article-version="1.0">Woman jumps out window to escape 6-hour sex attack</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410339857.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410339857");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410339857-410339831"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410339857-410339831" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/rape-susptect_1559440483341_7343764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410339857" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Police in New York are on the hunt for a man wanted for a brutal sexual attack in his Queens home.</p><p>The NYPD says it happened between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday, May 30. Police say the man raped the 29-year-old woman multiple times while inside his home in the area of 224 Street and 130 Avenue. He also punched her several times in the face. The woman suffered at least one facial fracture.</p><p>The woman was finally able to escape the home by jumping out the window. The attacker then drove off in a red Chevrolet pickup truck and has not been found.to parts unknown. During the course of the incident, the individual punched the victim multiple times in the face causing at least one facial fracture.</p><p>Police are looking for Michael Hosand. He is described as black, 53-years-old, approximately 5'10", approximately 200 pounds, brown eyes, and is bald.</p><p>He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plate JZEY32. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for suspects who beat, stabbed man inside Queens 7-Eleven</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of a brutal assault and stabbing in Queens.</p><p>On May 24 at roughly 11 p.m., the suspects chased a 25-year-old victim into a 7-Eleven located at 30-01 30 Avenue in Astoria and began attacking him.</p><p>One of the suspects repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle until it broke, at which point the victim was then stabbed in his abdomen, chest and arm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/catholic-school-principal-arrested-after-refusing-to-pay-tab-at-strip-club" title="Catholic school principal arrested after refusing to pay tab at strip club" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catholic school principal Michael Comeau (picture from WTTG)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Catholic school principal arrested after refusing to pay tab at strip club</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana Catholic school principal has been arrested after visiting a strip club while on a school field trip to the nation's capital.</p><p>Diocese of Baton Rouge spokesman Dan Borne says Michael Comeau was arrested early Thursday in Washington, D.C., where he was with students from Holy Family Catholic School, a K-8 school in Port Allen. </p><p>According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched to Archibald's Gentlemen's Club on a complaint about "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill." The Advocate reports the 47-year-old faces charges of public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol. It was unknown if he has an attorney. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pioneering-rocker-roky-erickson-dies-at-71" title="Pioneering psychedelic rocker Roky Erickson dies at 71" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-118065604_1559426211301_7343704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-118065604_1559426211301_7343704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-118065604_1559426211301_7343704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-118065604_1559426211301_7343704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-118065604_1559426211301_7343704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pioneering psychedelic rocker Roky Erickson dies at 71</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mark Kennedy, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roky Erickson, the blue-eyed, dark-haired Texan who headed the Austin-based 13th Floor Elevators, a pioneering psychedelic rock band in the 1960s that scored with “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” has died. He was 71.</p><p>Erickson’s sinuous lead guitar and wailing vocals didn’t turn him into a chart topper, but they cemented his role as a musician’s musician. Fans included everyone from Lenny Kaye and the Swedish metal group Ghost — who covered his “If You Have Ghosts” — to ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.</p><p>A 1990 tribute album to Erickson, “Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye,” attracted the likes of R.E.M., T-Bone Burnett, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Julian Cope, The Mighty Lemon Drops, Primal Scream and ZZ Top.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-on-ocean-city-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/01/SmallPlane3_1559415841216_7343503_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Ocean City Police" title="Credit to Ocean City Police"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Small plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PICS Virginia Beach victims 060119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-denies-bond-for-rapper-lil-durk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Durk Derrick Bank, known by his stage name Lil Durk, was booked into the Fulton County in connection to a February 5, 2019 shooting at The Varsity in Atlanta. 