10-year-old killed in Asbury Park shooting

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting in Asbury Park that left a 10-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night on Ridge Avenue. The woman was treated as a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was then released.

The teen arrested Thursday at Neptune High School is believed to have been an accomplice of the shooter, who remains at large.

Evidence markers were visible outside a home as the sun came up on Thursday morning. Authorities did no release the names of the victims.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting. The prosecutor's office declined to comment on the shooting because of the on-going investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.