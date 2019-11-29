Winter storm slams tri-state area with snow, rain

A deadly winter storm that has been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, bringing snow and sleet to the New York area as people made their way home after the holiday weekend.

The storm will affect portions of northeast New Jersey, inland southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and predicts heavy snow and freezing cold in swaths of New England and New York. Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of upstate New York eastward to southern Maine. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut short a trip to Puerto Rico to return home and deal with the storm.

>>WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

"Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches well inland, and 5 to 8 inches elsewhere," the NWS said in a weather bulletin. "A light glaze of ice is also possible."

"However, a change back to a wintry mix is expected by Monday morning, and all snow by Monday afternoon," the NWS said. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning and evening commutes on Monday."

As the storm shifts east, flight delays and cancellations are continuing to pile up — disrupting travelers heading home after Thanksgiving.

As of 12:30 p.m, more than 500 Sunday flights were canceled in the U.S., compared with about 400 on Saturday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Newark, New Jersey, has had 33 flight cancellations and some inbound planes are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours because of the weather.

New York City suspended alternate-side parking for Monday to help with snow removal.

With the Associated Press.

