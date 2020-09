Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic, followed by Alpha

article

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic this morning, the latest storm in a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season that has now exhausted the list of hurricane names. It was soon followed by Alpha, the first use of a Greek name for a storm since 2005.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s midday update, Wilfred had become a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and a closed circulation. Forecasters say the storm will continue tracking west-northwest across the ocean, but wind shear will increase, making it unlikely to reach hurricane strength.

Wilfred becomes the earliest 21st named storm on record, forming about three weeks earlier than Vince did back in 2005.

With Wilfred's appearance, the NHC officially ran out of names for this season’s storms. That means the Greek alphabet was pressed into use for only the second time ever when a subtropical storm formed off the coast of Portugal only a few hours later.

Subtropical Storm Alpha formed as of noon with wnids of 50 mph, growing from a small low pressure area that had been rotating around a larger extratropical low in the far eastern Atlantic.

"It has developed enough tropical characteristics to be considered a subtropical storm," the NHC forecast noted.

Alpha won't be around for long; forecasters say it will push east and make landfall in Portugal later today.

Closer to the U.S., meanwile, Tropical Depression 22, in the western Gulf of Mexico, is expected to reach tropical storm status in the next day or so, and may develop into a hurricane after that.

The NHC believes it will meander around in the western Gulf for a few days, lingering off the coast of southern Texas and producing heavy rainfall.

“It should be noted that the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft that was scheduled to investigate the depression had to turn back after getting hit by lightning,” the NHC forecast said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy has reached Category 4 status in the Atlantic and is expected to move north, eventually impacting the Canadian coast.