Tornado Watch in effect for parts of New York, Connecticut

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for east-central New York and northwestern Connecticut. It is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

In New York, this watch includes Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Rensselaer, Ulster, and Washington Counties.

In Connecticut, this watch includes Litchfield County.

What does a Tornado Watch mean?

"Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room," the NWS said. "Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching."

Earlier Friday evening, a Tornado Warning was active for Ulster County in New York. That alert expired at 7:45 p.m. The NWS said that it had detected radar-indicated rotation.

In a tornado, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, according to the NWS. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed," it said. "Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for several counties, too.

