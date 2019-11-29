Storm will bring snow and rain to tristate area

A strong storm is expected to bring snow and sleet to the New York area on Sunday into next week.

The storm will affect portions of northeast New Jersey, inland southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for dozens of counties in all three states. The weather alert extends through Monday evening for some counties and until Tuesday morning for others.

>>WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

"Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches well inland, and 5 to 8 inches elsewhere," the NWS said in a weather bulletin. "A light glaze of ice is also possible."

The snow accumulation is expected to vary considerably across the region. The snow will start Sunday morning. That will change to rain in New York City and the coastal areas on Sunday night. It will remain as snow well inland.

"However, a change back to a wintry mix is expected by Monday morning, and all snow by Monday afternoon," the NWS said. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning and evening commutes on Monday."

