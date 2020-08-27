Severe weather, possible tornadoes in New York area

article

As a line of powerful thunderstorms moved across the Northeast U.S. on Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, and other weather alerts for many counties in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Tornado Warnings were also posted during the afternoon but have since expired.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties in New York: "Cluster of embedded supercells will spread from the Lower Hudson Valley across southwest New England with a risk for all severe hazards," according to NWS.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Ulster counties in New York; Litchfield County in Connecticut; and Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania.

"A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area," NWS says. "Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings."

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means that either trained spotters or radar have reported severe weather. "Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property," NWS says.

WBNG News 12 reported that a tornado touched down near Roxbury in Delaware County.

Severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening could bring large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes to the eastern Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, southern and central Taconics, and northwestern Connecticut, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

If a Tornado Warning is in effect, NWS urges people to: "Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

New York City's Emergency Management Department issued a Notify NYC alert to residents to prepare for the possibility of severe weather, although the National Weather Service doesn't have any weather alerts in effect for New York City.

"Periods of heavy rain may result in localized minor to moderate urban flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas," Notify NYC said in the alert. "Damaging winds and potentially severe thunderstorms may also create dangerous travel conditions."

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.

