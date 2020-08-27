Severe weather, including tornadoes, possible in New York area

As a line of powerful thunderstorms moved across the Northeast U.S. on Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Ulster and Dutchess counties in New York and Litchfield County in Connecticut. A Tornado Watch is also in effect for many counties in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BULLETIN: At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Amenia, or 15 miles east of Rhinebeck, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Millerton around 300 PM EDT. Amenia and Sharon around 305 PM EDT. Dover Plains around 310 PM EDT. Kent around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lithgow, Kent Furnace, Spencer Corners, Skiff Mountain, Smithfield, Ellsworth, South Amenia, Kent Green, Pearson Corners and State Line. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin issued with the Tornado Warning. "If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Ulster counties in New York; Litchfield County in Connecticut; and Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania.

WBNG News 12 reported that a tornado touched down near Roxbury in Delaware County.

Severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening could bring large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes to the eastern Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, southern and central Taconics, and northwestern Connecticut, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

New York City's Emergency Management Department issued a Notify NYC alert to residents to prepare for the possibility of severe weather, although the National Weather Service doesn't have any weather alerts in effect for New York City.

Advertisement

"Periods of heavy rain may result in localized minor to moderate urban flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas," Notify NYC said in the alert. "Damaging winds and potentially severe thunderstorms may also create dangerous travel conditions."

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER RESOURCES

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store