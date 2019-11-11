Rain, some snow, bitter cold weather coming to New York City area

A cold front moving into the New York area on Tuesday will send the temperature tumbling, according to forecasts. Rain and some snow are expected.

However, snow will not accumulate in New York City. A coating to 1 inch is possible over the suburbs to the north and west of the city. Motorists may have to deal with icy conditions on the roads.

"New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions, exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking, and consider taking public transportation whenever possible," NYC officials advised.

"With the potential for the first snowfall of the season and the cold weather to follow, you may experience slippery road conditions on Tuesday. We encourage New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time and exercise caution during your commutes," Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a statement. "The temperatures will also drop drastically; be sure to bundle up, and remember to check on your friends and loved one who may need help during the cold weather."

Expect record cold on Wednesday, FOX 5 chief meteorologist Nick Gregory said. The high will be back to about 50 degrees by Friday but the weekend will be chilly.

