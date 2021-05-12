You won't be able to buy a Tesla with Bitcoin
Electric car maker Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoin as a payment. That's according to a tweet Wednesday from CEO Elon Musk, who cited environmental concerns surrounding the cryptocurrency.
Safety regulators announce special investigation into Tesla Autopilot system
Federal safety regulators are sending a team to California to investigate a fatal freeway crash involving a Tesla, just after authorities near Oakland arrested a man in another Tesla rolling down a freeway with no one behind the steering wheel.