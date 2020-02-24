Vanessa Bryant recalls Kobe as a hopeless romantic and loving father: 'He was my everything'
Vanessa Bryant recalled her husband Kobe as a loving husband, doting father and a hopeless romantic during a memorial service for Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
‘Her smile was like sunshine’: Vanessa Bryant remembers her ‘thoughtful’ daughter Gianna
Vanessa Bryant shared a touching tribute to her daughter, Gianna, who died at the age of 13 along with her father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored at public memorial at Staples Center
Fans were brought to tears Monday morning by the emotional tributes made in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, whose lives were celebrated at a public memorial held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
‘This is a sad day’: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears at opening of Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life, held on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
‘Deep respect and love’: Shaquille O’Neal shares emotional memories of Kobe Bryant at memorial
Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life, held on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
‘When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died’: Michael Jordan tearfully pays tribute to Kobe
Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life, held on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.