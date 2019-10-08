NFL fines Demario Davis for wearing 'Man of God' headband

article

A linebacker with the New Orleans Saints says the NFL fined him more than $7,000 for wearing a headband that reads: Man of God.

Davis wore the headband under his helmet during a Sept. 22, 2019 game versus the Seahawks at Century Link Field in Seattle.

He was photographed wearing the headband while he was on the sidelines without his helmet on his head. He was also wearing a necklace with a cross on it.

Davis posted a photo of the headband on his Instagram page this week and asked his followers if he should continue to wear it.

There was an overwhelming response with many people encouraging him to continue to wear the headband.

The fine for a first offense to the policy against displaying personal messages while wearing the uniform is $7,017.

Advertisement

The league warns that additional fines may be imposed on team management and coaching staffs for condoning, permitting, etc., violations.

The league says that it does not keep fines and the money goes to programs for former players.

Davis should have no trouble covering his fine. He has a base salary of $5,950,000 for the season and with a bonus of $250,000.

He says the headbands are a fundraiser for St. Dominic's Hospital's emergency department. The hospital is located in Jackson, Miss. Davis was raised in Mississippi.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was also fined for a uniform violation this year.

The injured star was wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines. It is a violation to wear any device during a game that can transmit messages.