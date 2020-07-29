Expand / Collapse search

MLB suspends Dodgers' Joe Kelly for 8 games after throwing pitches at Astros players

Sports
BOSTON, MA. - JULY 15: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) take the mound during the twelfth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 15, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Mary Schwalm/MediaNews Group/Boston H

LOS ANGELES - The MLB has suspended Dodgers’ pitcher Joe Kelly on Wednesday after throwing high-and-tight pitches and taunting Houston Astros players during Tuesday night’s game.

FOX 11's Liz Habib weighed in on Twitter asking fans for their reaction to the suspension:

The suspension is for eight games. Kelly is appealing the suspension.

RELATED: MLB commissioner says Astros will likely not be stripped of World Series crown, unsure of Red Sox

Sports media personality Jomboy breaks down the events of the game on his Twitter post (WARNING: commentary contains graphic language):

Dodger Manager Dave Roberts also received a suspension of one game. According to the Dodgers, Roberts will serve his suspension Wednesday night, and Bob Geren will serve as manager. 

RELATED: L.A. councilmen want Astros, Red Sox World Series titles awarded to Dodgers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.