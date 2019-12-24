FOX Sports film ‘The Great Brady Heist’ to focus on disappearance of Tom Brady's jersey during Super Bowl LI

A documentary focusing on the disappearance of Tom Brady’s jersey following the New England Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI is coming to FOX.

Called “The Great Brady Heist,” the 54-minute movie provides never-before-seen moments and behind-the-scenes footage chronicling when a man stole Brady’s jersey.

There is also a first-ever on-camera interview with the infamous fan.

Tom Brady holds up his jersey before Super Bowl LI in a file photo. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The FOX Sports footage also provides exclusive interviews with Brady revolving around the incident.

“The film looks intricately at the investigation as well as the boundaries of fandom and redemption,” a press release for the movie stated.

“The Great Brady Heist” is set to air on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before the Super Bowl.