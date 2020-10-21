Young students involved in Orange County bus crash

article

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Orange County, New York. Several children were reportedly taken to hospitals.

Traffic reports indicate the serious accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Route 207 westbound at Beattie Road.

New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt tweeted a request for prayers for those involved in the crash.

"Please say a prayer for the young students involved in a serious bus accident in New Windsor. Our first responders are doing heroes work this morning. God lift up all impacted."

The extent of any injuries was not clear.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

​Rescue crews are seen on the scene of a bus crash in New York.



