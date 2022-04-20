Yonkers police officer shot, hospitalized

article

A Yonkers police officer has been hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center after being shot.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. near Elm Street and Linden Street.

The officer and a suspect were hospitalized.

"Earlier today, members of our Westchester County Safe Streets task force were involved in a shooting incident in Yonkers, NY. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further information to provide at this time," the FBI said in a tweet.

The FBI's Safe Streets and Gang Unit pursue violent gangs and expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal level.

The injured officer's condition is currently unknown.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stick with FOX 5 NY for more information.