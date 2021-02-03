Yankee Stadium to open for mass vaccinations

article

Yankee Stadium will become a mass COVID vaccination site for Bronx residents beginning February 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

The site will be reserved for Bronx residents and will be by appointment only. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week and 15,000 appointments will be made available during the site's first week of operation.

It's abundantly clear that Black, Latino and poor communities have been hit the hardest by COVID, and the Bronx is no exception," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "Our efforts to target vaccinations by locations with higher positivity rates have been working to not only keep the infection rate down, but to help ensure equity in our vaccine distribution process, and opening a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium - the Bronx's most iconic landmark - is the perfect solution to helping this borough get vaccinated and defeat COVID once and for all."

"This mega-site shows what our grassroots, equity-driven NYC Vaccine for All effort is all about," Mayor de Blasio said. "Yankee Stadium has always been known for its World Series banners, but now it'll be recognized as a place where the people of the surrounding community in the Bronx can receive the vaccine doses that they need and deserve. This is about justice and standing up for the neighborhoods that were hardest hit by COVID-19."

Plans to provide COVID-19 inoculations at Yankee Stadium and also Citi Field, the New York Mets' home, were delayed by a lack of sufficient vaccine supply. No opening day for vaccinations at Citi Field has been announced.

The Bronx's positivity rate is currently the highest among all boroughs in New York City, at almost 10%.

Bronx residents who meet New York's 1a and 1b vaccine eligibility requirements can make their appointments by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.

With the Associated Press.