Woman who called cops on black man in Central Park fired from job

article

A white woman at the center of a viral video where she is seen calling the police on a black man inside Central Park over the weekend was fired by the investment company that employed her.

Franklin Templeton had put her on administrative leave while a fast-moving internal review of the incident took place.

“We do not tolerate racism of any kind,” said Franklin Templeton via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon

Amy Cooper was seen on the video Monday walking her dog along a wooded area of the park known as The Ramble. A man, Christian Cooper, who is not related to Amy Cooper, could be heard asking the woman to put the dog on a leash.

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

"I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life." — Amy Cooper

Advertisement

Signs throughout The Ramble warn dog owners to keep dogs leashed.

She refused and became angered when he offered the dog a treat. The man, an avid bird watcher, told various media outlets that he pulls out dog treats whenever dogs are not leashed. The only way to keep them from eating treats would be to leash them, said said.

An NYPD spokeswoman told the NY Post that they were called to the Ramble at around 8:10 a.m. for a report of an assault.

To compound the situation, Amy Cooper was seen dragging her dog, nearly choking it during the exchange. She reportedly returned the adopted pooch to a local animal shelter.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed,” Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said via Facebook. “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health."

Amy Cooper later apologized to Christian Cooper and anyone who was offended by her actions in the video.