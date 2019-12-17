Woman struck, killed by falling debris in Times Square

article

A woman who was walking in the Times Square area was killed Tuesday morning during a partial building collapse.

The victim was walking along 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues at about 10:45 a.m. when part of the facade of a building came crashing down.

The woman, who was 60-years-old, was found unconscious and unresponsive and died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the death and police say the investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened on a rainy morning in an area busy with tourists and office workers. It was unclear if the woman who died was a tourist.

The street remained closed off for hours after the accident.