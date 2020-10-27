Woman stabs employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in West Side store: police

article

A woman stabbed an employee more than two dozen times while another woman held him by the hair after they were told to wear a mask inside a West Side store, according to police.

Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, each face a count of attempted murder in the Sunday attack that left the worker in critical condition, Chicago police said.

They entered a small shop about 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road and were greeted by an employee who asked them to put on face masks and use hand sanitizer by the front door, police spokeswoman Karie James said.

The pair refused and began to argue with the employee, a 32-year-old man, James said.

The arguing became physical when one of the women allegedly punched the man in his chest.

Jessica Hill pulled out a knife from her back pocket and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him in place by his hair, James said.

The man was stabbed 27 times in his chest, back and arms, James said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The women were arrested at the scene, James said. They were both treated for minor lacerations at St. Anthony Hospital.

They are expected to appear for a bail hearing later Tuesday.