Woman fatally stabbed in neck, torso inside Bronx convenience store: NYPD

A 29-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck and torso inside a convenience store in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at 3:17 p.m. at a store on Southern Boulevard in the Longwood section.

Police say that the suspect in the attack is a woman in her 20s who is described as "maybe wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans."

The woman possibly fled on a bike towards St. Johns, police said.

