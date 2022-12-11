Woman found dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD

article

A woman has died after being stabbed in the neck inside an apartment in Harlem on Sunday, the NYPD said.

According to authorities, police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:40 p.m. about a woman who had been stabbed inside an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found the woman with a stab wound to her neck.

The woman was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

Currently, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.